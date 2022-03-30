“Cowboy” James Storm almost returned to WWE in 2020

“It was Paul Heyman. He told Canyon Ceman to reach out to me and see what my thoughts were. It was basically I was going to help guys learn to wrestle on TV. He said, ‘Do you have a problem with that?’ I said, ‘No.’ When I go to the bank they don’t ask me if I win or lose. They just ask me, ‘How would you like this?’ But it was one of those things where Paul was like, ‘We need guys that know how to wrestle on TV that can get in the ring and still go and teach these guys. Because we can have our coaches in the ring all day in the ring and tell these guys, ‘Okay, you have to do this, this, this and this,’ but until they get in there and experience it with someone that’s been on TV for long periods of time, it’s hard to explain that to someone.’ He goes, ‘Plus we need guys that can do a promo and believe their own sh-t.’

It was one of those things where – that’s me. I’ve lived my life and usually what I say, I’ve done it. They asked me to come down to a couple different RAWs. I did one in Atlanta where they snuck me in backstage. I was back there and I wasn’t supposed to be there and then Paige gets on her Instagram. I thought she was sending a video to her mom, who I was going to be working for in a couple of weeks over in England, I look and she’s on IG Live and is like, ‘Oh, I’ve got James Storm back here.’ I was like, ‘Oh, no. I’m James Storm, oh, no.’ Then it was all over the internet. ‘James Storm backstage at RAW.’ Road Dogg came right up to me, he goes, ‘You’re not supposed to be here.’ She was good enough, she was like, ‘Look, that’s my fault.’ I was like, ‘I just got fired before I got hired.’ Paul Heyman came walking by. Me and Kurt was sitting there and we were watching the monitors. Paul Heyman came by, he came up to me. He’s like, ‘Man, I’m a big fan of your work.’ I was like, ‘Man, I appreciate it.'”

