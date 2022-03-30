CM Punk vs. Max Caster added to AEW Dynamite

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced another first-time-ever match for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and announced CM Punk vs. Max Caster for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC and be sure to join us later on for full coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* CM Punk vs. Max Caster

* Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

* FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. mystery wrestler who will be signed by AEW on tonight’s show