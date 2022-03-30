Becky Lynch shows off new hair style

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has revealed a new hairstyle just days before WrestleMania 38.

As noted, Monday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW featured an angle where Lynch tried to cut Bianca Belair’s braid off with a pair of scissors. This back-fired and Belair snipped some of Lynch’s hair, and left her seething in the middle of the ring.

In an update, Lynch took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed her new look.

“Joke’s on you @BiancaBelairWWE. I look cool af. #WrestleMania,” Lynch wrote with two photos.

As seen in the tweet below, Belair changed her Twitter profile picture earlier this week to a shot of Lynch’s hair laying on the mat. She has not responded to Lynch’s new look as of this writing.

Before revealing the new look, Lynch took to Instagram this week and posted a lengthy warning along with a fan-made video.

She wrote, “Bianca has tried to take everything from me. First the people. Then she scarred my vessel of being that I work so hard for. Then she tried to take my voice. Now my hair. My defining feature. As important as all of these things were/are to me, they mean nothing compared to my title. My world. My identity. My meaning. If she thought 26 seconds at Summerslam was embarrassing, she has no idea just how bad #WrestleMania is about to be.”

Lynch is scheduled to defend the RAW Women’s Title against Belair during WrestleMania Saturday.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Lynch’s full tweet below, along with related posts: