3/30/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens)

Punk gains the early advantage and backs Caster into the ropes. Punk takes Caster down and goes for the Anaconda Vince, but Caster gets free. Caster comes back with a kick to the midsection, and then applies a wrist-lock. Punk turns it into a side-headlock, and then drops Caster with a shoulder tackle. Punk goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Punk runs the ropes and goes for a cross-body, but Caster catches him and delivers a rib-breaker. Caster works over Punk’s back and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Caster slams Punk into the corner a few times, but Punk comes back with an ax handle from the top. Punk drops Caster with a snap suplex and picks him up, but Caster fights out and delivers a shot to Punk’s back. Caster delivers a fisherman’s buster and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Caster sets up for the Mic Drop, but Punk cuts him off with a few chops. Punk delivers a hurricanrana and follows with a running knee strike in the corner. Punk delivers a bulldog and goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Bowens distracts Punk and Caster drapes him over the top rope. Caster delivers a leaping knee strike from the top and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out.

Caster goes for the Mic Drop, but Punk dodges it. Punk goes for the GTS, but his back gives out. Punk delivers a pile driver instead, and then locks in the Anaconda Vice and Caster taps out.

Winner: CM Punk

-After the match, Schiavone interviews Punk. Schiavone asks Punk what was his meaning behind gesturing for the title last week, and Punk says Schiavone is smarter than that. Punk asks the crowd what it means and they cheer for him. Punk says he doesn’t know who the champion will be, whether it be or Adam Cole or Adam Page, but before his time in AEW is over there will be more grey in his hair, he will have more scars, and he will be the AEW World Champion.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with MJF and FTR. Smart Mark Sterling is putting up pictures of Wardlow, but MJF says Wardlow doesn’t exist in this universe anymore. MJF says now that he is out of the way, The Pinnacle is about to start picking up wins. Dax Harwood says they don’t know what is going on between he and Wardlow, but they are friends with both he and Wardlow and they don’t want to be in the middle. MJF says they are family, and Wardlow used to talk shit about them all the time. MJF says it’s all about The Pinnacle now, and when you’re The Pinnacle you’re always on top.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley

Lethal extends his hand for a handshake, but Moxley doesn’t accept it. Lethal goes behind for a hammer-lock, but Moxley gets free and sends him to the floor. Moxley goes after him, but Lethal gets back into the ring. They lock up and Moxley applies a wrist-lock, and then turns it into a side-headlock take down. Lethal turns it into a head-scissors, but Moxley turns it back into the side-headlock. Lethal gets free and takes Moxley down. Lethal goes for the Figure Four, but Moxley sends him out of the ring. Moxley goes after him, but Lethal gets back in. Moxley gets in his face and slaps him. Lethal delivers a forearm, and they exchange shots. Moxley gains the advantage and sends him off the ropes. Lethal delivers a kick, but Moxley delivers a shoulder tackle. Lethal rolls through a German suplex, but Moxley clotheslines him in the corner. Moxley delivers a series of right hands and goes for a superplex. Lethal counters with body shots and shoves Moxley down and Moxley catches his groin on the top rope. Moxley rolls to the floor, but Lethal drives him into the barricade with a tope suicida as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lethal and Moxley exchange shots. They hit simultaneous cross-bodies, and then exchange shots again as they get to their feet. Lethal chops Moxley, but Moxley comes back with a corner clothesline. Lethal dodges the King Kong Lariat and comes off the ropes, but Moxley drops him with a big clothesline. Moxley goes for a pile driver, but Lethal punches his knee and picks Moxley up. Moxley counters out, but Lethal counters right back and slams Moxley down. Lethal goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Lethal goes up top, but Moxley cuts him off. Moxley delivers a kick and goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Lethal gets out. Moxley delivers an elbow strike and goes for the Paradigm Shift, but his knee gives up. Lethal delivers a shot and goes for the Lethal Injection, but Moxley catches him in the Bulldog Choke. Lethal counters into a two count, and then delivers an enzuigiri to Moxley. Lethal delivers a Brain Buster and follows with an elbow drop from the top. Lethal goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Lethal argues with the referee and Moxley gets him in a roll-up for a two count. Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley extends his hand for a handshake and Lethal accepts.

—

A video package for one of the newest additions to AEW Women’s Division, Marina Shafir, airs.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Billy Gunn)

MJF joins the commentary team as FTR looks confused from the ring. Harwood and Colten lock up, and Colten takes him down. Austin tags in and locks up with Harwood. Austin applies a hammer-lock, but Harwood turns it into one of his own. Austin counters and takes Harwood down, and then Wheeler tags in. They lock up and Austin applies a hammer-lock. Wheeler counters, but Austin backs him into the corner. Austin delivers a shot and sends Wheeler across, but Wheeler comes back and takes Austin down with a pair of arm-drags and a dropkick. Wheeler chops Colten to the outside and Harwood tags in. FTR double-team Austin and Harwood goes for the cover, but Austin kicks out. Wheeler tags back in and delivers an ax handle from the top. Austin rolls to the outside, but Wheeler goes out and deliver a chop and tosses him back into the ring. Colten grabs Wheeler’s boot and Billy delivers an uppercut. Austin delivers shots to Wheeler on the floor and tosses him back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Austin has a headlock applies on Wheeler, but Wheeler counters with a back suplex. Colten tags in and cuts Wheeler off and stomps him in the corner. Colten delivers a splash and a dropkick. Colten goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Colten goes for another splash, but Wheeler dodges it and Austin tags in. Harwood tags in, as well, and delivers shots to Austin and Colten. Harwood fights Colten to the outside and then slams Austin to the mat. Harwood goes for the cover, but Austin kicks out. Harwood tries to suplex Austin from the apron into the ring, but Colten trips Harwood up. Austin lands on Harwood and gets a two count.

We see Wardlow in the concourse area, but Wardlow fights off the security. He power bombs one of them on a table and comes through the crowd. He fights through more security, but about ten guys finally surround him and stop him before he can get to MJF.

Back in the ring, Harwood shoves Colten into Austin and gets a two count. Billy gets on the apron and saves Colten from getting rolled up, but Wheeler leapfrogs over and knocks Billy to the floor. FTR hit the Big Rig on Colten and Harwood gets the pin fall.

Winners: FTR

-After the match, MJF gets in the ring with FTR, but Harwood shoves his hand away and they argue about Wardlow. The crowd chants for FTR, but MJF calms them down, hands them their AAA titles, and raises their hands in the air.

—

The video package for this Friday’s Rampage main event between Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs airs.

—

The Jericho Appreciation Society are backstage. Chris Jericho says he has gotten requests for people to join, and he says there are only five of them. Jericho tells everyone wanting to join to GFY. Daniel Garcia says they showed those professional wrestlers last week that sports entertainers are better. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard open the curtains and show that Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana aren’t there, and Jake Hager says they beat them up and they aren’t coming back. Hager opens another curtain, but Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana are there. Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana beat down the Jericho Appreciation Society, and Kingston lays Jericho out with a spinning back fist in the ring. Santana delivers a running kick to Garcia’s face, and then Ortiz throws Menard into the steps. Santana grabs a chair and tosses it over to Kingston. Kingston sets it up and slams Garcia into it. Santana and Ortiz go for the Street Sweeper on Jericho, but Hager comes back and makes the save. Hager shoves Santana to the floor and then beats Kingston down. The Jericho Appreciation Society use the numbers game to take advantage and beat down Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana. Garcia locks Kingston in the Sharpshooter as Jericho beats Kingston with the baseball bat. Menard stomps on Ortiz as Jericho takes his belt off. Jericho whips Kingston with his belt as Hager and Garcia hold him. Menard beats Santana in the corner as Parker has Ortiz in a choke hold. Hager, Garcia, and Jericho beat down Kingston, and then Jericho lays Kingston out with the Judas Effect.

—

Schiavone interviews Smart Mark Sterling and the AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. He says he has selected Leva Bates as Cargill’s next opponent, but Cargill shuts it down and asks who the other option is. Sterling says it is Marina Shafir, and Cargill says she will shut her down.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson (w/William Regal) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Danielson takes control early and takes Yuta to the mat. Danielson delivers knees to the midsection as he has Yuta’s shoulder on the mat. Yuta bridges up, but Danielson transitions into an arm-bar. Yuta gets to the ropes to break the hold. Danielson backs Yuta into the ropes and slaps him across the face. Danielson delivers a shoulder tackle, and then delivers kicks in the corner. Danielson goes for a running knee, but Yuta comes out of the corner with a dropkick. Yuta delivers shots and locks in an inverted Figure Four. Danielson makes it to the ropes and sends Yuta to the apron. Yuta comes back with an elbow and comes off the top, but Danielson kicks him in the midsection as the show heads to a commercial.