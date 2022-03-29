WWE & The Ringer announce “Book of Wrestling” podcast series

WWE and The Ringer have announced a new podcast series called “The Book of Wrestling” to be a Spotify exclusive.

The 25-episode series will focus on a specific catchphrase and related stories from WWE’s Attitude Era. The series will be hosted by David Shoemaker, and the first episode will drop on Monday, April 4, with new episodes being released every weekday for five weeks.

“The Book of Wrestling” is inspired by The Ringer founder Bill Simmons’ wildly popular “The Book of Basketball,” which was moved from book to podcast form.

While an episode guide was not released, the trailer for the series included the following phrases – Austin 3:16, Die! Rocky! Die!, Suck It!, Bret Screwed Bret.

WWE first announced that they were partnering with Spotify’s The Ringer back in August 2021, for a new podcast network that will see Simmons’ group expand their pro wrestling coverage. This is a multi-year partnership.

Stay tuned for more on “The Book of Wrestling” from WWE and The Ringer. Below is the series trailer and synopsis: