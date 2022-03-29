WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.979 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11.81% from last week’s 1.770 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.052 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.778 million), the second hour drew 2.100 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.870 million) and the final hour drew 1.786 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.659 million).

Monday’s WrestleMania RAW drew a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 10% from last week’s 0.50 key demo rating. That 0.55 key demo rating represents 721,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.74% from the 657,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.50 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.849 million viewers, also ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Britt Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, Gutfeld!, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, the Women’s NCAA basketball game between NC State and Connecticut on ESPN, and America Reports at 1pm. This is up from last week’s #14 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the best total audience, key demographic rating and key demo viewership since the post-SummerSlam episode on August 23, 2021. The last time any hour of RAW had more than 2 million viewers was the post-Royal Rumble show on January 31. The last time RAW had two hours with more than 2 million viewers was the post-SummerSlam episode. This week’s RAW viewership was up 11.81% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 10% from last week.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 5.657 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.417 million viewers on CBS, American Song Contest drew 1.878 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 4.966 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 566,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. American Idol drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.74.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 16.34% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 1.78% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s WrestleMania RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – the RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38, appearances by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (which didn’t happen), Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, plus RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode