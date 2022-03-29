Impact and AEW Stars set for WaleMania VI w/Spotify

One of the most idiosyncratic emcees in the game Wale is taking his annual pro-wrestling-themed music extravaganza to The Lone Star State. On Thursday, March 31st, 2022, WaleMania will host The Ringer’s The Masked Man Show Live Podcast along with a plethora of guests at House of Blues in Dallas, TX.

WaleMania, now a staple in the hip-hop and wrestling culture, featuring musical performances and special guest appearances by famous wrestlers has now leveled up the experience partnering with Spotify. Foot Locker is dropping exclusive merch for the event which can be bought here or at the venue. The merch combines Wale’s affinities for wrestling and sneaker culture as all six collections are now available.

The Masked Man Show, hosted by David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide, recaps the world of professional wrestling on a weekly basis brought to you by Spotify and The Ringer. Some of the past guests have included the likes of Paul Heyman, Drew Mcintyre, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Smoke DZA, Bryan Danielson, and more. Dave and Kaz are bringing their podcast to the masses to open up the sixth annual WaleMania event in Dallas, TX. The flagship show of The Ringer’s Wrestling Show Podcast feed will involve some karaoke and surprise guests from the world of professional wrestling.

“WaleMania has always been a passion of mine because it combines all of my loves into one place during a weekend that I always have the most fun. I love doing this for fans of myself and my music as well as the fans of professional wrestling because at the end of the day, I’m one of you too,” says Wale. “I love that WaleMania has become the unofficial welcome to the big weekend party so I’ve got a few things up my sleeve to make sure this one is unforgettable. “ – Wale

It’ll be an energetic way for the millions, and millions, of wrestling fans present to kick off the fanfest before multiple-time Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist Wale, hits the stage with friends for a truly memorable performance.

Confirmed Talent: AEW’s Swerve Strickland, AEW’s Ricky Starks, IMPACT Wrestling’s Machine Gun Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz, Chris Bey, AJ Gray, Big Swole, Joey Janela, Shane Taylor Promotions, Rocky Romero, and much more. Music by DJ Poizon Ivy, DJ Money, DJ Q, and DJ Shellshock.

The tickets are on sale now and the doors open at 7 pm.