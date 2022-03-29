Updates to the NXT Stand & Deliver card for Saturday

Cameron Grimes has earned the final spot in the WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 main event saw Grimes win a Last Chance Triple Threat qualifier over Roderick Strong and A-Kid. He will now join Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

On a related note, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended on the Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show this Saturday.

Tonight’s NXT saw NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne cut promos on how they’ve defeated all challengers. Dakota Kai then rushed the ring to get payback for Toxic Attraction’s attack on Wendy Choo, but she was triple-teamed by Dolin, Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. A returning Raquel Gonzalez then rushed the ring to a big pop to make the save for her former tag team partner. Kai and Gonzalez cleared the ring of Toxic Attraction, and then faced off as fans chanted “yes!” at them. Gonzalez offered a handshake but Kai pushed her hand to the side and jumped into her arms for a big hug. Gonzalez and Kai then celebrated in the middle of the ring, raising the title belts in the air.

WWE then announced Kai and Gonzalez vs. Dolin and Jayne for the Stand & Deliver Kickoff on Saturday. The one-hour pre-show will begin at 12pm ET.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place this Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special Kickoff pre-show start time of 12pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night One kicking off just a few hours later.

Below is the current Stand & Deliver card, along with related shots from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

Gunther vs. LA Knight

Kickoff Pre-show: NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)