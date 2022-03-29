The Hardy Boys announced for AAA Triplemania Tijuana

AEW stars Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have been announced for AAA’s Triplemania Tijuana event.

AAA held a press conference today to announce The Hardy Boys vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico for the Triplemania Tijuana show on Saturday, June 18 from Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico. The event will air live on FITE TV.

AAA also announced a multi-woman Steel Cage match for the Tijuana event. The final two participants will compete in a singles match with their masks on the line. The participants announced so far are Sexy Star II, Chik Tormenta, Lady Flammer, La Hiedra and Lady Shani.

The semi-finals of the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament will also take place at AAA Triplemania Tijuana. The first round will begin on Saturday, April 30 at Triplemania Monterrey. The first round matches are Psycho Clown vs. El Canek, Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rayo de Jalisco Jr., Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr., and LA Park vs. Villano IV.

Matt worked AAA Lucha Libre World Cup matches on May 24, 2015 in Mexico City, but this will be Jeff’s AAA debut.

Stay tuned for more.