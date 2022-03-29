Paul Heyman signs new long-term deal with WWE

One of WWE’s most valuable players, Paul Heyman, revealed in an interview with the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch that he signed a new long-term deal with WWE last year.

Heyman noted that he’s not the kind who likes to negotiate in public even though it was public knowledge that his deal was up last year.

“This much I will say…I re-signed with WWE last year,” Heyman said. “It was a long-term agreement and they created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. So…I’m locked in for a while!”

The special counsel to The Tribal Chief also added that his WWE deal allows him to do outside projects which he thinks will be to WWE benefit as well.

“I do have outside projects just because I like to multi-task and I’m very ADD and I just can’t concentrate on one thing at a time ever in my life,” Heyman said, also noting that he would never do anything which would betray his relationship with the company after they went out of their way to make sure he stays with them.

“I’m happy, I’m locked in and we are mutually satisfied with each other’s contributions to the coffer,” he concluded.