NJPW has announced that they will debut in Washington, D.C.

NJPW will run their Capital Collision PPV event on May 14. Current IWGP World heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is set to appear in action. Other talent announced for the event are as follows: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb