MJF and Tony Khan reportedly have heated talk over interview

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan reportedly had a heated discussion with MJF over the weekend.

We noted last week how MJF spoke with Ariel Helwani to discuss interest from WWE, his AEW contract status, Cody Rhodes’ departure, his relationship with WWE executive Bruce Prichard, and other topics. Now Fightful Select reports that Khan took issue with the interview being set up without notifying AEW’s PR team.

The interview led to a conversation between Khan and MJF over the weekend, which reportedly left both men frustrated. It was noted that MJF’s contract status has also caused the young top AEW star to be frustrated as of late.

AEW sources said they did not think there would have been an issue with the subject matter of the interview, if it were set up with AEW’s PR team first.

MJF confirmed during the interview that his AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024, and admitted that he’s not afraid to “stir the pot” until then.

“So when you’re as talented, as over, and as much of a draw as me, if I want to I can bite off Tony Khan’s fingers. He knows where his bread is buttered,” MJF said. “And if that offends somebody in the locker room, which I know it does, oh well, cry about it. Get more over than me. Oh wait, that’s right, you can’t. Because I’m literally the best talker in the business, and one of the best wrestlers in the history of the business bell to bell.

“Because I don’t just spam moves like I’m in a video game, I make people feel something because I’m going out there to win. I’m not going out there to show off. I’m not going out there to try and make sure that I get all these people talking about my star ratings. No. If that happens and it’s a by-product of what I do, fantastic. But I didn’t get into this business to hit moves. I got into this business to make money. That’s why I got into this business. So that’s why I’m not afraid to talk about when my contract is up, January 1st, 2024, and I’m not afraid to stir that pot.”

Regarding WWE interest, MJF said he knows for a fact that the company is interest, but he can’t discuss why for legal reasons.

“Again, I know for a fact. It’s already been leaked several times,” he said. “And even if it wasn’t leaked, I would have known. But legally, I cannot discuss why.”

MJF also said he knows Khan is doing all he can to keep him in AEW, but he made it clear that he will be wrestling “wherever the money is” come the summer of 2024.

“I will be wherever the money is,” MJF said. “I am leaning, but I can’t say which way, but I’m certainly leaning. There is a frontrunner, and I’m not quite sure it’s the one people would expect, but yes, there is a frontrunner.”

Stay tuned for more. You can see Helwani’s full interview with MJF below: