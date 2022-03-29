Harland gets married

WWE NXT Superstar Harland (aka Parker Boudreaux) tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero this past Saturday.

Harland and his partner have been dating for a few years, but were engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Harland tweeted a few photos from the wedding and wrote, “MY RIDE OR DIE. MY EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU ANGEL. MR AND MRS BOUDREAUX [heart emoji x 2] [knife emoji]”

Isabella also posted several photos from the wedding, which you can see below.

Harland and Joe Gacy are currently feuding with Draco Anthony and Xyon Quinn on NXT 2.0. Tonight’s show will feature Gacy vs. Anthony with Harland in Gacy’s corner.

Harland made his WWE in-ring debut with a win over Guru Raaj on the December 14 edition of NXT. Since then he has a singles win over Andre Chase, a tag team loss to Edris Enofe and Mali Blade, a singles win over Javier Bernal on NXT Level Up, a tag team win over Jacket Time on NXT Level Up, and a singles win over Anthony.

Stay tuned for more on Harland. You can see wedding photos below: