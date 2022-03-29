Former wrestler to do Playboy Centerfold

Former Ring of Honor wrestler Faye Jackson announced…

April 1st is the official launch of my Centerfold. Thank you @plbycenterfold for the opportunity. The Creep Squad leader is giving a sexier look into this so called pro wrasslin

Today is actually the anniversary I got injured and taken out of wrestling for good. So being able to announce that I’m working for Playboy a year later is pretty fuckin cool

It’s all because y’all wouldn’t leave me alone and let me retire. I thank you for that 🙏🏾

