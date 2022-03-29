Former wrestler to do Playboy Centerfold
Former Ring of Honor wrestler Faye Jackson announced…
April 1st is the official launch of my Centerfold. Thank you @plbycenterfold for the opportunity. The Creep Squad leader is giving a sexier look into this so called pro wrasslin
Subscribe at https://t.co/l2kSqJDGEF on April 1st
📸: @notKHRIS pic.twitter.com/vKMKhXGHig
— Faye Jackson (@fayejackson419) March 28, 2022
Today is actually the anniversary I got injured and taken out of wrestling for good. So being able to announce that I’m working for Playboy a year later is pretty fuckin cool
It’s all because y’all wouldn’t leave me alone and let me retire. I thank you for that 🙏🏾
— Faye Jackson (@fayejackson419) March 28, 2022