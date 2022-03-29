Dutch Mantell and Booker T on the Chris Rock/Will Smith incident, Allie’s new vlog, and more

Mar 29, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Dutch Mantell tweets on the much talked about Chris Rock-Will Smith incident…

– Speaking of the Rock-Smith incident, WWE hall of famer Booker T also commented…

– AEW’s Allie posted a new Vlog…

Gangrel tweeted…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Notorious Mimi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal