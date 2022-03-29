Dolph Ziggler talks NXT and Bron Breakker

WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson to promote his title defense against Bron Breakker at Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event. Ziggler was asked what he thinks about his run in NXT so far.

Ziggler said the title win surprised him. He also praised Breakker and said he has a hell of a career ahead of him. Ziggler also gave Breakker points for his Spear.

“It’s awesome, man,” Ziggler responded. “A big surprise to me is that I’m the NXT Champion right now. I cannot tell you how unprepared I was for that, which is funny. I spent my whole life preparing to be the best. I just…it’s wild. I went to check out NXT, to check out the talent, do a little scouting and it turns out I got right into the mix.

“I think Bron Breakker has one hell of a career ahead of him, I don’t think he’s quite ready to go but holy crap is he explosive. I’ve been speared by Goldberg numerous times and it felt like my chest caved in. This kid hit me like a linebacker in their prime in the NFL and when I got up I said, ‘Man, I can’t wait to do this again.'”

Ziggler was also asked about his initial thoughts on Breakker and if they have changed now that they’ve been in the ring together. He commented on how Breakker is going to be “absolutely stunning” one day, and reiterated the praise for Breakker’s Spear.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s changed,” Ziggler said. “I saw him and I go, ‘Man, he looks explosive, like a former football player.’ He’s almost like an excited Pitbull puppy, where you know he only had a handful of matches in a couple of months and one day he’s going to be absolutely stunning when his brain, when he’s like…the psychology of the business catches up to the power, the strength, the physique, and just constantly wanting to go.

“I’ve been speared by Roman Reigns, Edge, Goldberg…Goldberg hurts like hell, this kid hits like a linebacker in his prime and it took the wind out of me and I kicked out and said, ‘I cannot wait to take that again and have it mean something even more.'”

Stay tuned for more on Breakker vs. Ziggler and tonight’s Stand & Deliver go-home edition of NXT 2.0.