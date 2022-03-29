Alpha Academy off last night’s Raw

Alpha Academy were pulled from last night’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW for an unknown reason.

WWE originally announced Otis and Chad Gable vs. The Street Profits for RAW during last Friday’s SmackDown episode. The match was still advertised all throughout Monday, but the match announcement was removed from the WWE website some time last night.

Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits was still listed on the internal run sheet for last night’s RAW as of around 7pm ET, according to Fightful Select. It appears the match was scheduled to take place right after the opening segment that featured WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the ring.

Monday’s RAW main event saw RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title bout. The Usos’ WrestleMania opponents, Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura, watched from ringside and then brawled with The Usos after the match. The Street Profits also attacked RK-Bro after the match, but there was no sign of Otis and Gable. The show ended with Orton and Riddle taking out Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, but Alpha Academy never appeared.

RK-Bro also worked the post-show dark main event, quickly defeating Seth Rollins and Austin Theory, but there was still no sign of Alpha Academy.

The RAW announcers were still promoting Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro for WrestleMania Sunday at the end of last night’s go-home RAW, and the match is still listed on the WWE website as of this writing.

Otis and Gable last worked the WWE live events in Canada this past weekend, participating in Triple Threats with The Street Profits and the winners, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

Gable and Otis have not commented on missing last night’s RAW as of this writing, and there’s no word yet on why they were pulled from the match with The Street Profits.

Stay tuned for more.