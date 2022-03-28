WWE Raw preview for tonight

The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA.

WWE will present the final red brand build for WrestleMania 38 on tonight’s show. The show will be headlined by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. SmackDown’s Reigns will be accompanied to RAW by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, who will face RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a non-title bout.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.