WrestleMania 38 to air at Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide in the U.S.

Apart from WrestleMania airing at several AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters across the United States, WWE today also announced that the show will be airing at all Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide.

In fact, Dave & Buster’s will be airing all upcoming WWE Premium Live Events moving forward in a new partnership between WWE and Joe Hand Promotions

“Dave & Buster’s is a staple of fun and entertainment in the United States and that matches the energy of WWE Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania,” said Emilio Revelo, WWE Vice President. “We are excited about this year-round partnership and meeting new and existing fans at a place they truly enjoy.”

“We’re excited to help expand WWE’s audience and bring WWE Premium Live Events into all Dave & Buster’s locations,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “Through this great partnership, families and friends can gather and watch their favorite WWE Superstars in a great atmosphere with delicious food and drink options at any of the more than 140 Dave & Buster’s locations.”

Joe Hand Promotions is the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, and other public viewing venues.

“With dozens of huge TVs, projectors, and many locations featuring our 40 foot LED Wow Walls for showing premium entertainment, there’s no better experience for watch parties than Dave & Buster’s! With this partnership, we’re incredibly excited to tune those screens to WrestleMania 38, as well as all the other great WWE shows and events,” said Kevin Bachus, Sr. Vice President of Entertainment and Games Strategy, Dave & Busters. “We look forward to welcoming WWE fans into their new clubhouse, where they can gather with other likeminded fans, enjoy great food and drinks, and never miss a minute of the action on screen.”

Dave & Buster’s has over 140 locations nationwide; to locate a Dave & Buster’s showing WrestleMania, visit https://www.joehandpromotions.com/