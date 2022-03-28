Video – Mr. McMahon says Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania 38.

As noted over the weekend, WWE did a social media angle where Rollins revealed a text from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who wanted to see him first thing this morning at WWE HQ. In an update, WWE released video of Rollins’ meeting with Mr. McMahon, which you can see below.

The video shows Rollins interrupting McMahon in his office, and immediately annoying him. Vince said he’s surprised Rollins didn’t win his way into WrestleMania, blaming a lot of failures, and said Rollins should’ve just asked him to go to WrestleMania instead of jumping through so many hoops.

Vince then said this year’s WrestleMania is different from the others because it’s “the most stupendous” of all-time, and that means it would be a good idea to have Rollins on the card. Vince said if Rollins were to be on the card, he’d need to be in his own main event.

Vince declared that Rollins is going to WrestleMania, but he did not name an opponent and said he was busy, dismissing Rollins from his office. Rollins asked about his opponent, and Vince said it would be someone he chooses, but Rollins won’t find out who it is until he’s waiting in the ring and the opponent is introduced.

Rollins ended the segment by shaking Vince’s hand. Vince warned him and said he better not disappoint. Rollins then danced his way around Vince’s desk, and jumped up on it to celebrate.

As we’ve noted, the plan is for Cody Rhodes to make his WWE return at WrestleMania 38, as Rollins’ opponent. WWE is expected to continue teasing Rhodes on tonight’s go-home RAW, but he will not appear until next Saturday or Sunday.

Rhodes is expected to be a member of the RAW roster moving forward. Besides the match with Rollins, he is also booked for the post-WrestleMania RAW next Monday.

Stay tuned for more on Rhodes’ WWE return. You can see the segment with Vince and Rollins below: