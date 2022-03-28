Triple H thanks fans and colleagues for support after retirement

In a post on social media, Triple H thanked fans and colleagues for the outpouring support he received following the announcement of his in-ring retirement.

The former multi-time WWE champion and Hall of Famer announced this past weekend that due to heart failure, his in-ring activities are over. Triple H did a 15-minute interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN to make the announcement.

“I am truly humbled by the texts, calls, posts, and all the kind words. I’m grateful to each and every one of you,” he wrote. “I wish I could respond to each of you, but I type so slow I’d never leave the house again. Please know how much they all mean to me. Stay healthy, be grateful for all you have and seize the day…I know I am!”

Triple H has not returned to work full time with WWE yet and is concentrating more on identifying new talent for the company while recovering.