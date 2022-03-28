Steiner Brothers to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022

Rick and Scott Steiner, the Steiner Brothers, have been announced as the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Starting as a team in 1989 in World Championship Wrestling, the Steiner became one of the most dominated tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. After a successful three-year spell in WCW, the duo moved to the World Wrestling Federation and made their TV debut in December 1992. Their stint in WWE only lasted two years and then moved to ECW and back to WCW before they separated as a tag team in 1998.

The legendary duo had memorable feuds with the likes of The Fabulous Freebirds, The Midnight Express, Money Inc, the nWo, and many others. After splitting up, Scott Steiner went on to have a very successful solo career, winning the WCW title and the World Heavyweight title in WWE.

The two are former seven-time NWA/WCW Tag Team champions and two-time WWE Tag Team champions.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for Scott Steiner who just a few years ago was banned from WWE after threatening Hulk Hogan and his wife.