Ric Flair and Mark Madden split up

On Sunday, it was revealed that Mark Madden is no longer part of Ric Flair’s weekly podcast and the WWE Hall Of Famer will be joined by Conrad Thompson.

Madden tweeted, “I am leaving the @FlairUncensored podcast effective immediately. It’s not a good fit for me, especially scheduling the prep &taping during my jam-packed work week. Thx to @RicFlairNatrBoy & @PodHeat for the opportunity &for understanding.”

Flair disputed Madden’s statement and wrote the following:

“Love & Appreciate You @MarkMaddenX, But Actually, I Relieved You Of Your Duties! Best Of Luck With Your Work! I’ll Be Back & Better Than Ever Next Monday! Going Home To My Son In Law @HeyHeyItsConrad!”

Flair and Madden have been friends for decades going back to their time in WCW. Madden followed up with the following tweets:

“And BTW, you didn’t have the balls to tell me you were firing me. You said the podcast was cancelled, period. Your son-in-law had to tell me the truth. Why couldn’t you just let it go? Why couldn’t you just be a friend after 35 years?”