Photos: The Undertaker as honorary pace car driver at NASCAR Event

Mar 28, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

It was reported earlier that the legendary Undertaker would be the Honorary Pace Car Driver at Sunday’s NASCAR Grand Prix Cup Series one weekend before the Deadman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Several photos and videos have surfaced of yesterday’s accomplishment, including one from the official Nascar Twitter.

They write, “20 turns is a daunting challenge for any driver but please do not let this distract you from the fact that in 1998, The Undertaker threw Mankind off Hell In A Cell, and plummeted 16 ft through an announcer’s table.”

