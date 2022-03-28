New WWEShop t-shirt for Mr. McMahon

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has a new t-shirt.

WWE Shop is now taking pre-orders for the “Congratulations” t-shirt, which is based off a line McMahon delivered during his recent Pat McAfee interview. The shirt is going for $27.99 and will shop on April 8.

“If people think I’m an asshole, congratulations. I am,” the shirt reads on the front, with a photo of Vince as the devil. This is a line he said during the McAfee interview.

You can see the shirt below, along with a WWE Shop blurb for the item: