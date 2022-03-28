Mick Foley reacts to Will Smith vs. Chris Rock

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022

CODA won the coveted award ahead of films including Don’t Look Up and The Power of The Dog. Meanwhile, Will Smith won his first Oscar, Dune cleaned up with six awards, and Jane Campion became the third woman ever to win Best Director. During his acceptance speech, Will Smith apologized to the Academy following an altercation with Chris Rock earlier in the ceremony. Keep it here for all the highlights and reactions from the show.

If it was @TheRock instead of @chrisrock making the same #GIJane reference, there’s no slap. The vessel of a love is a bully. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 28, 2022

I BEAT BOTH JABRONIS WITH ONE HAND https://t.co/FNtkNiboCw — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 28, 2022

Apparently taking an open-handed slap means you got a chin now? 🤣🤣 Oooookay — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 28, 2022