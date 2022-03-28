Mick Foley reacts to Will Smith vs. Chris Rock

Mar 28, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

CODA won the coveted award ahead of films including Don’t Look Up and The Power of The Dog. Meanwhile, Will Smith won his first Oscar, Dune cleaned up with six awards, and Jane Campion became the third woman ever to win Best Director. During his acceptance speech, Will Smith apologized to the Academy following an altercation with Chris Rock earlier in the ceremony. Keep it here for all the highlights and reactions from the show.

