Match announced for the ROH Women’s World Title

Mar 28, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan just announced that Willow & Mercedes will battle for the Interim ROH Women’s World Title this Friday.

No official word why current Ring of Honor Champion Deonna Purrazzo will not be at the event. Purrazzo said in a recent interview if Khan asked her to be there she would gladly come.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Leva Bates

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal