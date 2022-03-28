Match announced for the ROH Women’s World Title
Tony Khan just announced that Willow & Mercedes will battle for the Interim ROH Women’s World Title this Friday.
No official word why current Ring of Honor Champion Deonna Purrazzo will not be at the event. Purrazzo said in a recent interview if Khan asked her to be there she would gladly come.
ROH Supercard of Honor
Friday
Dallas Metroplex
Interim @ringofhonor Women’s World Title:@willowwrestles vs @RealMMartinez
Winner to Face Champion @DeonnaPurrazzo (Unavailable on Friday) at a Later Date
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 28, 2022