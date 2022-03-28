Khan talks about AEW’s Owen Hart Cup, Shera vs. Godderz, and Rocky King passes away

Tony Khan was a guest on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which is set to take place in May…

I’m excited, in May, we’re going to start The Owen Hart Cup tournament. And before the cup tournament starts, similar to the Olympics or the World Cup or a lot of the big tournament events out there, there’s qualifying. You know, pre-tournament qualifying. And we’re going to have that for The Owen Hart Cup, both the women’s tournament and the men’s tournament. And I’m really excited about getting in there and finding out who’s going to make the competition. I’ll have announcements coming up soon about The Owen Hart qualifying matches, but I promise the fans these tournaments, both the men’s tournament and the women’s tournament, will be excellent.”

======

Sad news from the world of pro wrestling. Former NWA (JCP) enhancement talent turned WCW referee Rocky King has passed away.

We'd like to send out our condolences to the family and friends of longtime professional wrestler Rocky King who has sadly passed away. Rest easy Rocky.. pic.twitter.com/GkRnOWdFwV — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) March 28, 2022

======