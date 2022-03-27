WrestleMania 38 posters go up on AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Photos from outside the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, shows that WWE banners have been erected and WrestleMania posters are splashed all over the gigantic stadium.

Interesting to note is that Stone Cold Steve Austin takes center stage in one of the graphics, with WWE Superstars Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins all behind him.

There are rumors that Austin’s segment with Kevin Owens will headline WrestleMania Saturday, but that has not been confirmed.

The main eventers of WrestleMania Sunday, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, have their own large banner on the side of the stadium.

WWE will be taking over the city of Dallas and works will start in the stadium to build the stage. The set is set to be unveiled on Friday.