Video: Moose spears Josh Alexander’s wife at Destiny Wrestling show

Mar 27, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: Impact Wrestling

Moose kicked his Impact Wrestling feud with Josh Alexander up several notches by spearing his wife at last night’s Destiny Wrestling show. At Saturday night’s Toronto show, Moose slipped into the ring and speared Alexander’s wife Jade Chung while Alexander’s back was turned. You can see a couple of clips below, one of which was released by Impact Wrestling.

Moose and Alexander are feuding as they head into their match at Impact Rebellion on April 23rd. Moose visited Alexander’s home and confronted Jade while delivering the Rebellion contract during a segment on Impact Wrestling earlier this month.

