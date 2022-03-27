Trish Stratus hosts non-televised WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario

WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus was the host of the non-televised WWE live event yesterday at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, Ontario.

Stratus was supposed to host the Toronto show on December 29 but COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the Ontario government bumped that show and it was rescheduled.

In related news, Becky Lynch wrote on Instagram that she showed up at the Canadian border in Bret Hart swag because it was the “respectful thing to do” but immigration pulled her aside and told her to wait.

“I turn the corner – must be a two hour wait at least. It’s midnight. I have a child. What’s wrong with you?! Get to the top of the line. Officer smiles at me. ‘@trishstratuscom sends her regards.’ This bitch,” Lynch wrote.