News on Thunder Rosa, Kairi Sane, Michael Elgin, and more

– Former WWE star Kairi Sane reportedly suffered a busted ear drum at this weekend’s Stardom (Japan) event.

– Konosuke Takeshita of DDT (Japan) is visiting All Elite Wrestling soon, and he will not be coming alone. AEW and DDT have worked out an agreement to which several DDT wrestlers will be coming to AEW to perform in USA for a few weeks.

– PWInsider reports that according to court records, Impact Wrestling has yet to respond to Michael Elgin’s lawsuit against them. Elgin has sued Impact for breach of contract after the company suspended and stopped using him due to the sexual misconduct allegations made against him during the #SpeakingOut movement in June of 2020.

– Thunder Rosa posted a new vlog….

