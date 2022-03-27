Liv Morgan says she wanted a song from Poppy to be her WWE entrance theme

Liv Morgan was a recent guest on Spotify Greenroom’s Complex Unsanctioned program to discuss a number of different topics, which included Morgan revealing that she wanted to use the rockstar Poppy’s cover of “All The Things She Said” for her WWE entrance theme. Check out why in the highlights below.

Says she wanted the song to be her WWE entrance theme:

“I wanted this to be my music a couple of months ago. There’s this song, ‘All the Things She Said,’ that was one of the girls, Victoria’s, music back in the day. It was just a very iconic theme song. So, NXT had Poppy perform for the last couple of years and she remade that song. I wanted her version to be my song. I thought it was dope.”

Hopes to circle back to the song at some point:

“Yeah, I’m hoping to I’m hoping to circle around back to it right now. I mean, I kind of just got any music that was not even my idea was like requested for me that I have more of like a poppy — not like Poppy, the singer, but more of a pop, upbeat track, which I’m cool with, you know, but I do favor like the dark, kind of creepy, and I would love to have that Poppy version as my music eventually when my character goes through the many changes that she loves to go through.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)