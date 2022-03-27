DDP names match he considers the best of the decade

Diamond Dallas Page talked about a number of things in the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, he noted that he thinks the best match of the last decade was the bloody match between Cody and Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019.

“That match was old school and new school mixed the way it needs to mix to really do something, Vince would’ve never given them that opportunity. Because he didn’t believe in it.” said DDP, “But he went out there and he proved it, and to me, it’s the best match of the decade.”

