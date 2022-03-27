Cargill responds to fans wishing she had gone to WWE instead of AEW

Jade Cargill responds to people who wished she had gone to WWE instead of AEW via Complex Unsanctioned:

“I’m indifferent about it. I think AEW, we have more hardcore wrestling fans and I think WWE is more of the glitz and glamor, which I love that. Obviously, I’m about the glitz and glamor and I could see how that would be an easier pill to swallow for fans than for me to be at such a hardcore wrestling base like AEW. But I like where I’m at. I made a choice, I stuck with my choice and I would never, ever, ever, ever get the debut that I got here at AEW if I had gone to WWE. Like, I would never. Could I have been more polished? Maybe, I can see that. But I would have never had a debut like that. I would have never gotten the push I got. Maybe in like six years because they have such a cookie-cutter system and I would have never been emerged until someone was either pushed out, or something happened. And that’s how you have to look at things. I felt accepted. It was great that I had the opportunity to go there, but I also had the choice. I would have never got a better opportunity than me coming to AEW. So I think I’m very good where I’m at. I’m homegrown talent and I take a lot of pride in that.”