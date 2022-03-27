Aubrey Edwards on dealing with thumb tacks

On Busted Open Radio, referee Aubrey Edwards discussed officiating last week’s epic Cage Match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship on AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam. She also discussed having to deal with the thumbtacks that were used in the match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Aubrey Edwards on dealing with the thumbtacks for last week’s Cage Match: “I actually got them on my knees pretty bad. I wear kneepads under my pants, but they are the McDavid ones and are a little thinner, so they have the hex things that spread, and [the tacks] went through the plastic. My arms are okay today, but we taped Rampage after Dynamite and having to count pins in the main event when your knees are bloody and cut up is not a fun experience and I don’t recommend it to anybody.”

On dealing with the bleeding from the thumbtacks later during Rampage tapings: “Thankfully, I wasn’t bleeding the next morning, but I was still bleeding at Rampage. If you watch it back, I have bandages over my arms because every time I hit a pin, I would start bleeding again and that changes the story a bit between Keith Lee and Max Caster. Also, I won’t say when it happened, but I accidentally got kicked in the leg pretty hard earlier in the night, just a little too close to the action, it happens frequently, but I had to no-sell it because I don’t want to change the story. I have this deep quad contusion as well.”