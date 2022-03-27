Alexa Bliss shoots down rumor she badmouthed Ronda Rousey

Alexa Bliss is throwing cold water on a rumor that she trashed Ronda Rousey to other women in WWE. There was a rumor floating around online that Bliss “disliked” Rousey due to her “reckless in-ring” and badmouthed Rousey to other members of the roster in a group chat.

Bliss posted to Twitter when asked about the rumor by a fan, writing:

“This is quite comical & not true . I’m only in one group chat & it’s with my bridal party … #keeptryingtrolls”