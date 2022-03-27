3/26/22 WWE house show results from University Park, PA

* Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler

* Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

* Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville

* The Usos defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

* Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

* Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks and Natalya to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Title

source: wrestlezone