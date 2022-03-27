2K Games seemingly shoots down rumors that relationship with WWE will be ending

Mar 27, 2022 - by James Walsh

In August 2021, there was a report that the working relationship between WWE and 2K was “seriously strained.” It was later reported that WWE could be ending its relationship with Take-Two Interactive which is the parent company of 2K Sports.

2K Games has seemingly shot down the rumors with the following tweet…

“Shoutout to @WWE and @StephMcMahon for the continued partnership and an amazing launch of #WWE2K22. Here’s to many more years of success! #ItHitsDifferent”

