Wrestling world reacts to Triple H’s retirement announcement

Triple H’s retirement came exactly 30 years after he made his professional wrestling debut on March 24, 1992. Fast forward three decades and on March 25, 2022, the man known as The Game announced that it’s game over for him.

With a combined 24 title reigns – 9x WWE champion, 5x World Heavyweight champion, 5x Intercontinental champion, 2x European champion, and 3x Tag Team champion – it’s safe to say that Triple H had one of the most successful WWE careers ever. And let’s not forget that he’s also a King of the Ring winner, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a Hall of Famer as part of D-Generation X.

But while his in-ring career speaks for itself, Triple H remains equally important backstage at WWE. Holding the position of Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, the King of Kings has overseen the NXT brand and the WWE Performance Center since their inception, and it’s only due to his heart failure that he took a step back from his day-to-day duties at WWE headquarters.

As expected, many fans and colleagues took to social media to thank Triple H for his work, friendship, and leadership. Below are some of the messages that were tweeted to Triple H following his announcement.

The Miz: Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH

Mustafa Ali: He did a lot of things. One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @TripleH

Athena “Ember Moon”: Thank you for everything @TripleH!!!

Chris Jericho: Congrats to @tripleh for one of the greatest careers of all time- both IN and OUT of the ring! One of my biggest rivals….we never had a bad match. EVER! #Respect”

Carmella: Thank you @TripleH for seeing something in me. Thank you for holding me back and seeing me as a singles competitor instead of a hype girl. Without you, the trajectory of my career would have been drastically different. THANK YOU!

Matt Hardy: Thanks for doing so much for the professional wrestling industry, @TripleH. Your passionate love for the biz shines through & I’m happy I was able to experience some special moments with you. All the best, Paul.

Andrade El Idolo: Thank you for everything Sir @TripleH you will always have my respect and admiration #MyDreamMatch

Ric Flair: Just landed & wanted to finish my thoughts. After being put under in 4 different surgeries in 7 weeks, I totally understand the fear & anxiety of being put to sleep & not waking up. You’ve had one Of the greatest careers! Your legacy will live on forever! Much respect! @TripleH

Bianca Belair: I will forever cherish this moment from you! This simple gesture gave me confirmation that I was finally walking in my purpose. You changed my life.

Thank you for giving me a chance, for believing in me, & for all of your contributions inside & outside of the ring! @TripleH

William Regal: It’s been my honour.

Alexa Bliss: The man who came up with the concept of “Alexa’s playground” so talented in and out of the ring. hank you for everything @TripleH what an incredible in-ring career #ThankYouTripleH.

Rhea Ripley: From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business. Thank you for everything @TripleH

Mia Yim: Thank you Triple H.

Beth Phoenix: Thank you @TripleH for your guidance, friendship and the opportunities you gave me in #NXT ! Looking forward to seeing your next chapter unfold!

Miro: Thank you ⁦@TripleH for the great memories.

Mandy Rose: Thank you @TripleH

Carmelo Hayes: Thank you for everything you contributed to the game @TripleH. Living legend.

Jessika Carr: When I was 10 years old I attended my first live event and you were in the main event. You always supported me on my journey since day one in this company. Thank you @TripleH

Adam “Braun Strowman” Scherr: Thank you!!!!!

Frankie Kazarian: Congrats @TripleH on one of the greatest careers this business has ever seen. Walter would be proud. Kowalski guys rule.

Adam Cole: Thank you for everything @TripleH

NWA: The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send congratulations to Triple H for his incredible in-ring run in professional wrestling. His contributions to our sport are undeniable.