Updates on “Superstar” Billy Graham and Leva Bates

– WWE hall of famer “Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following on Facebook:

Life and Death Health Issues

Fans, I have major health issues, my wife has major health issues and a member of our family has LIFE or DEATH health issues. With this type of stress, it is impossible for me to give you fine folks my best effort at doing FB stories and trying to keep you good fans entertained as you deserve. So I am going to be off for a while but my FB will still be open for fans who find old photos, posters, video clips and things like that to post. God bless you all and I will be back…..Superstar Billy Graham

– Leva Bates posted the following on Facebook:

This is one of the hardest things I have had to write. Last night I had to say goodbye to my absolute best friend. We both fought so hard even racing across the country for answers; TBA’s spirit was so strong, but her body was too tired. I have had her since the day she was born, as a barn kitten; my fellow entertainers and myself saved the litter from being “taken care of” and all the way to this moment almost 20 years later. She has been with me every single step of my adulthood; I honestly don’t know how I’m suppose to carry on without her. She was there for my highest of highs and my lowest of lows. The silliest of moments when I was sure she thought I was completely bonkers and was not even phased; many nights I have cried into her fur and she wraps her body around me to comfort. She’s interrupted so many workouts and nursed me back to help with her cuddles and sits. Many times she had to tell me when it was time for bed and then waking me up when it was time. My permanent little spoon; nap time with me was always her favorite.

Teeb’s my best friend, my child; my sometimes mom, my lil soul mate; my constant. I already miss you so much. I will love you forever 💙🐾

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)