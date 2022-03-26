Trios match set for next week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a trios match for next week’s episode of Rampage. On Friday night’s show, it was announced that Evil Uno and Stu Grayson will team up with Fuego Del Sol to take on the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) on next Friday’s show.

The match was announced after Fuego called out the House of Black but was taken out by the trio. The Dark Order came out to confront the trio and it was announced later that the match would take place.

The match is the first announced for next Friday’s show, which airs on TNT.