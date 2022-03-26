Notes on Rob Van Dam, Bret Hart, CW Anderson, and NXT Level Up

– Rob Van Dam is current working on a movie via Instagram…

“RVD here, I am in Baltimore filming a movie right now for a couple of days. I just got back to the hotel, it’s late I have got to get up in the morning for a call time. What am I going to do? How am I going to sleep? Dude, take some RVD CPDs. Sweet dreams, see you in the morning.”

– Bret Hart stated…

"Goldberg cost me $16million in 2 seconds. When I hear Goldberg going to Saudi Arabia making $3million for a 10 minute match, you think he would have called me up sent me something for it. He's never thought of me once since I got hurt" pic.twitter.com/97zRY8VdYs — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) March 26, 2022

– CW Anderson will be action tomorrow…

See The Lineage vs The Dawsons (C) in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH ☠️ for the World Tag Team Titles when AML Wresting presents Seize The Moment. 3/27/22 1st Match at 4pm WHERE: Kernersville, NC Featuring The Stars of AML Wrestling 🔥 Tix on sale NOW athttps://t.co/cCyquvt57w pic.twitter.com/0nUFJ1Cies — AML Wrestling (@AMLWrestling) March 25, 2022

– Last night’s NXT Level Up matches…

