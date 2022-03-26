Notes on Dustin Rhodes and B-Fab

Mar 26, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Dustin Rhodes gave a update on his health after his battle with Lance Archer on AEW Rampage. Five stitches in the head and a busted ear drum, but reassured his fans he will be wresting again as soon as he heals up.

– Hit Row’s B-Fab has now opened an OnlyFans account.

