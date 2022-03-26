News on The Undertaker, nZo, and Rhea Ripley

– MLW announced: nZo vs. KC Navarro for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion television taping and interactive experience.

– The Undertaker to drive pace car for NASCAR EchoPark race Sunday

– WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley told Sporting News Australia she is flattered that Lita considers her a dream match:

“It’s wild. Absolutely wild. Just talking to her is insane to me. Like she’s such a wonderful human and to know that someone like Lita, someone that’s been in this business for years and paved the way for all of us girls, she wants to wrestle me. It’s mind-blowing, absolutely mind-blowing and I really hope that does happen. So WWE, if you’re listening to this interview, please, please. I would love that too. And like you said because she might not have many matches left in her if I can be one of the last like would be absolutely insane and I’m down for it.”

