Independent wrestler dies in automobile accident

Logan Roettger, who wrestled under the name of Logan Legit, was killed in a car accident at the age of 28, according to wrestling promoter Chris Waddell.

According to Waddell, Roettger was leaving his home on Wednesday, March 23, when he was in an accident. After being taken to a hospital in Nashville, Roettger, unfortunately, passed away due to his injuries. “We spent all day with him yesterday [Thursday], and his parents flew in from Florida,” said Waddell in a video shared to Facebook.