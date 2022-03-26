Hogan shares photo with Jinder Mahal, says Mahal could be this generation’s Hogan

Mar 26, 2022 - by James Walsh

Hulk Hogan met up with Jinder Mahal on Friday night and shared a pic online, noting that Mahal could be “the new generation Hulk Hogan.” Hogan shared a photo he had taken with the WWE star from Hogan’s Beach Shop in Clearwater, Florida last night, as you can see below.

Hogan wrote:

“old school respect with the new school #JinderMahal physicality,he’s a bad man brother,with the right push he could be the new generation Hulk Hogan,he’s got it all brother!!!!
#hogansbeachshop
#clearwaterbeach”

