Jim Cornette remarked on Torrie Wilson’s recent claim that Sable’s name was not to be mentioned by saying he doesn’t know if they opted to have her omit Sable’s name from her speech because she possibly would be negative towards Sable as many would be or because, perhaps, Brock Lesnar would rather she not be mentioned. There also was a debate on if it was to split themselves from the hyper-sexualization of the Attitude Era.