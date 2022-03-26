Bandido’s U.S. work visa reportedly expiring soon

PWInsider has released a new report on top lucha-libre superstar Bandido, which includes some backstage details on his U.S. work visa.

According to the report, Bandido’s work visa is set to expire soon. Johnson adds that if Bandido is unable to get a short term renewal on his visa he will be pulled from all his indie dates and have to return to Mexico.

Bandido will be competing against Jonathan Gresham at the April 1st ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view to determine the true undisputed ROH world champion. The match was set to happen several times in the past, but was delayed due to COVID-19.