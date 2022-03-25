WWE confirms Shad Gaspard will be honored with Warrior Award

WWE has officially announced that Shad Gaspard will be posthumously honored as the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

We noted earlier that WWE has had plans to honor Gaspard with the Warrior Award this year. WWE just confirmed the news with an announcement, first reported by FOX Sports.

It was noted that Gaspard’s wife, Siliana Gaspard, will accept the award with their son. Dana Warrior usually presents the Warrior Award each year.

Gaspard passed away at the age of 39 on May 17, 2020 after he and his 10 year old son were among a group of swimmers who were swept away by a strong rip current while in the ocean at Venice Beach, CA. First responders hit the water to rescue the swimmers, but Gaspard told them to save his son first, and they did, which saved his son’s life. Shad was reportedly then hit by a large wave and he went under. A search and rescue operation was then launched but Shad’s body washed ashore three days later. Gaspard worked for WWE from 2002-2007, and then returned for another run that went from 2008-2010.

Since 2015 there have been 7 Warrior Award recipients – Connor “The Crusher” Michalek (2015), Joan Lunden (2016), Eric LeGrand (2017), Jarrius “JJ” Robertson (2018), Sue Aitchison (2019), Titus O’Neil (2020), Rich Hering (2021).

WWE has announced the following names for the 2022 Class – The Undertaker (inducted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon), Queen Sharmell (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T), and Vader. There’s no word yet on who will do the honors for Vader. “Psycho” Sid Vicious and The Steiner Brothers (or just Rick Steiner) are still rumored for this year’s class, but it looks like WWE may end up going with a much smaller group this year.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, the same venue that the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown airs from. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm ET and run 90 minutes, until midnight. The ceremony will air live on Peacock.

Stay tuned for more. Below is WWE’s full announcement on Gaspard: